'Friends' reunion special trailer released by HBO Max

HBO Max released the first full trailer Wednesday for next week's "Friends" reunion special.
The 2-minute trailer shows the main cast -- Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- on various, familiar sets from the show. They are interviewed by James Corden, share stories about their time on the show and even play some "Friends" trivia.
There's also a cameo from Tom Selleck and it's been reported that other stars expected to appear include David Beckham, Justin Bieber and BTS.
The reunion, which will be available on the HBO Max streaming service May 27, was originally meant to air last year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic ended up shutting down production and delaying the special.