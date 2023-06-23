Massive frozen fruit recall includes Walmart, Target, Trader Joe's, Aldi, Whole Foods

The recall includes frozen fruit sold across the U.S. at a number of major retailers, as well as some independent grocery stores.

WASHINGTON — A nationwide recall has been issued for frozen fruit packages that may contain pineapple contaminated with listeria.

The products were sold at stores across the U.S. at popular grocery chains including Walmart, Whole Foods, Target, Trader Joe's and Aldi, as well as independent grocery stores, according to the recall notice posted on the FDA's website.

The recall by Sunrise Growers Inc., the manufacturer of the frozen goods, is voluntary, but the company urges consumers to check their freezers for any affected products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said some of the frozen pineapple included in the recalled packages was provided by a third-party supplier and may have been contaminated with the bacteria.

The following products are included in the recall, sorted by what grocery store they were sold at:

Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV and WY from January 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023

Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores throughout the US from November 1, 2022 to June 21, 2023

Trader Joe's: Trader Joe's Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AK, AL, CT, CO, DE, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, and Washington, DC from March 28, 2023 to April 11, 2023

Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed nationwide from October 14, 2022 to May 22, 2023

Aldi: Season's Choice Tropical Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT and WV from October 11, 2022 to May 22, 2023

Independent Grocery Stores: Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened distributed to select distribution centers or stores in KS, MO, NE and OK from April 5, 2023 to May 4, 2023

Click here to see all the brands, lot codes, expirations dates and product photos.

The bacteria, Listeria monocytogenes, has been linked to serious and sometimes fatal infections in young or elderly people or others with weakened immune systems. The infections can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Symptoms include high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall, but consumers are being advised to not consume any fruit affected by the recall and to either throw it out or return it to the store for a refund.