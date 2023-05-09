FAA cancels full ground stop for United Airlines less than 1 hour after planes halted

United reportedly told the FAA that they were having equipment problems, although it's unclear what systems were affected.

WASHINGTON — United Airlines flights are beginning to get back on schedule after a brief ground stop halted flights from taking off nationwide.

The original advisory was issued shortly after 1 p.m. Eastern by the Federal Aviation Administration, which says they were asked to issue it by the airline. By 1:50 p.m., that advisory had been lifted, allowing airplanes to take off again.

United reportedly told the FAA that they were having equipment problems, although it's unclear what systems were affected.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, about 8% of United's flights for the day — just over 200 in total — were delayed, with a 0% cancelation rate.

This isn't the first time a major airline has had to issue a ground stop because of technical glitches. In January, a computer glitch grounded 11,000 flights in the U.S. — the first time a national ground stop had been issued since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorst attacks.