x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Nation World

'Gone Girl' actress Lisa Banes dies after New York City hit-and-run crash

Her manager said in a statement that "We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing."

WASHINGTON — "Gone Girl" actress Lisa Banes has died more than a week after she was critically injured in a hit-and-run in New York City, her manager told multiple news outlets.

"We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives," manager David Williams said in a statement. to NBC News and ABC News.

RELATED: 'Gone Girl' actor in critical condition after hit-and-run

Credit: Victoria Will/Invision/AP
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

Banes was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in the Upper West Side of Manhattan near Lincoln Center on Friday, June 4 as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, her alma mater, manager David Williams said in an email to The Associated Press.

Police declined to name the hit-and-run victim, and no arrests have been announced.

Banes has appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in “Gone Girl” starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. She also starred in "A Cure for Wellness" and "Young Guns." On television, she's had roles on “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

RELATED: Legendary actor Ned Beatty, who starred in 'Deliverance' and 'Network,' dies at 83

RELATED: 'Hooked on a Feeling' singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78

RELATED: 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91