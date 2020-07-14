Former 'Mythbusters' co-host Grant Imahara dead at 49

The former Lucasfilm engineer hosted more than 200 episodes of the Discovery Channel show.

Grant Imahara, a former electrical engineer who became co-host of Discovery Channel's "Mythbusters," has died, according to multiple reports. He was 49.

The Hollywood Reporter reports Imahara died suddenly after a brain aneurysm.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant," a Discovery Channel spokesperson told Variety in a statement. "He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Imahara hosted more than 200 episodes of "Mythbusters" from 2005 to 2014, according to Variety.

Before "Mythbusters," Imahara worked at Lucasfilm's THX and Industrial Light and Magic, contributing on several iconic films including the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, the two "Matrix" sequels and "The Lost World: Jurassic Park."

Adam Savage, a former "Mythbusters" host, tweeted the news, saying he would miss his friend.

"I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun," Savage tweeted.

Imahara also co-hosted the short-lived "White Rabbit Project" on Netflix, along with his former "Mythbusters" co-hosts Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.