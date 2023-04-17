GoFundMe for injured Missouri teen aims to provide funds for medical expenses, Texas A&M college expenses

Since 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot by an 84-year-old white man on Thursday, April 13, a GoFundMe has been set up to pay for medical expenses and therapy.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ralph Yarl, the teenager from Kansas City, Missouri that was shot by an 85-year-old man on Thursday, April 13, has been in the hospital recovering since the incident took place.

A GoFundMe to help cover the expenses of his recovery, including medical bills and therapy, has been set up and $2.3 million of the $2.5 million goal has already been raised through over 60,000 donations at the time of this writing.

One of Ralph's goals as noted in the GoFundMe was to attend Texas A&M University's engineering school and major in chemical engineering. Additionally, he wished to make a trip to West Africa after his graduation from high school.

Ralph Yarl was picking up his younger brothers when he mistakenly rang the doorbell at the wrong house. A man shot Ralph twice and now he’s in critical condition. His family needs support during this tragedy. Donate to Ralph’s GoFundMe and let’s pray for a full recovery! — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 17, 2023

The Missouri teenager is a member of the Technology Student Association and Science Olympiad team, as well as a standout musician in his school. He has earned all-state honors on bass clarinet, is a section leader in the marching band, performs with the jazz and competition bands and plays multiple instruments in the metropolitan youth orchestra.