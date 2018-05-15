CONNECTTWEETLINKEDINCOMMENTEMAILMORE

Bill Cosby will learn in September whether he is going to jail.

On Tuesday, Judge Steven O'Neill issued an order scheduling the comedian's sentencing for Sept. 24 and 25.

Cosby remains free on a $1 million bond after his April 26 conviction on all three counts of indecent sexual assault. He has been subject to GPS monitoring, needs permission to leave his Philadelphia-area home and is only permitted to visit his lawyers or doctors.

Why will it take two days to tell him his fate? Victim-impact statements alone could take hours, given the number of women who've accused him. (Think of the sentencing of disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, where more than 150 womentold him how his decades of molesting athletes had personally affected them.)

Pennsylvania statues also permit Cosby to make a statement on his own behalf, though it's not clear he would. He opted not to testify at either of his trials.

The comedian, who will be 81 by the time he is sentenced, is facing up to 10 years on each count, though he would likely serve them concurrently. If he is given jail time, he'd go directly behind bars, says Michael Donio, a retired New Jersey superior court judge.

He predicts that Cosby will get fewer than five years in prison and but not avoid incarceration.

But where? Philadelphia defense lawyer Brian Zeiger says that depends on how much time he gets, noting that if Cosby's sentence is less than one or two years, he'll likely serve it at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville, Pa., or through house arrest. He discounts the possibility of work release, citing Cosby's age.

"If it's one to two years or more, he would go into the state system in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Zeiger says.

Donio says Cosby's best hope for not spending his remaining years in a prison cell may be his declining health.

If his lawyers can successfully argue that prison staff are unable to care for a blind celebrity octogenarian, and a jail assessment agrees, Cosby could get house arrest or probation.

Contributing: Sean Rossman, The Associated Press

