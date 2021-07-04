July Fourth Latest: White House marks holiday with party

Meanwhile, fireworks are returning to New Orleans on Independence Day thanks to actor Will Smith.

The White House party for the July Fourth holiday has the hallmarks of both happiness and commiseration.

The crowds danced to a military band playing popular songs and whooped when President Joe Biden took the podium to speak.

City officials told news outlets Smith is picking up the roughly $100,000 tab after learning New Orleans didn’t plan a 2021 show.