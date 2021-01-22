x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Nation World

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes cleared to play in AFC championship

The reigning Super Bowl MVP will be playing in his third consecutive conference title game.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was cleared Friday from the league's concussion protocol after his third consecutive day of practice and will be under center when Kansas City plays the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game.

Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of the Chiefs' divisional-round win over Cleveland. He returned to take the majority of snaps in a light workout Wednesday, then did the same again during the longest practice of the week Thursday.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP was examined by team physicians and an independent neurologist after Friday's workout, the final step in getting out of the NFL concussion protocol. They ultimately gave Mahomes, who has also been dealing with a minor toe injury, the go-ahead to play in his third consecutive conference title game.

Credit: AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

RELATED: NFL invites 7,500 health care workers to attend Super Bowl LV

RELATED: Here's how many fans will be allowed to attend Super Bowl LV

RELATED: Sarah Thomas will become the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl