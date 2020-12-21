Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting.

HONOLULU — The U.S. Geological Survey says the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has erupted.

The eruption began late Sunday within the Halema'uma'u crater. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting. The USGS says it received more than 500 reports of people who felt the earthquake but significant damage to buildings or structures is not expected.

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory to warn of fallen ash from the volcano. It says excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant.