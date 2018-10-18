LONDON — Kleenex maker Kimberly-Clark says it will re-brand its "Mansize" tissues after consumers complained the name was sexist.

The company says that following a "consistent increase of complaints on gender concern" the product will now be called "Kleenex Extra Large." Packages for the tissues describe them as "confidently strong" and "comfortingly soft."

On Thursday morning, the Mansize tissues were still available on UK Kleenex's website.

Kimberly-Clark tells Britain's Daily Telegraph on Thursday that it in "no way suggests" that being both soft and strong was "an exclusively masculine trait, nor do we believe that the Mansize branding suggests or endorses gender inequality.

"Nevertheless, as we remain committed to developing the best possible products for our consumers and take any feedback extremely seriously, we decided to renovate our current product and update the product sub-brand as Kleenex Extra Large."

