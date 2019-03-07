LOS ANGELES — Actor Arte Johnson, who won an Emmy for comedy sketch work on the television show "Laugh-In," has died in Los Angeles. He was 90.

Family representative Harlan Boll says Johnson died early Wednesday of heart failure following a three-year battle with bladder and prostate cancer. No services have been planned, but his ashes will be spread in a private ceremony.

Johnson became known for his catchphrase "Verrry interesting" on "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In." The Michigan native won an Emmy in 1969 and was nominated two more times through his work on the hit show.

One of his characters was Wolfgang, a cigarette-smoking German soldier who thought World War II was still going on.

Johnson's other television appearances include "Bewitched," ''The Partridge Family," ''Lost in Space" and "The Donna Reed Show."