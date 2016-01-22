Lays bringing back flavor mashups of favorite snacks

Officials with Lay's say this is a fun way for consumers to enjoy a "new but familiar snacking experience."

SAN ANTONIO — Lay's is playing musical chairs with some of its long-time favorite snacks.

The food company is bringing back its "flavor swap."

The flavor-swapped items are: Lay's chips that taste like kettle cooked Fritos chili cheese, Cheetos, Doritos cool ranch and Funyuns, respectively.

Officials with Lay's say this is a fun way for consumers to enjoy a "new but familiar snacking experience."

These flavor swaps are available now in grocery stores while supplies last.

