Saturday evening marks the 9th Annual NFL Honors, when every major award from the 2018 season -- from MVP to Coach of the Year -- will be announced!

Will second-year sensation Patrick Mahomes finally secure the MVP honors he seemingly had locked up by mid-season? Which player's community service will be championed with the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award?

Retired Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers is one of the nominees for the Walter Payton Award.

Steve Harvey will host this year's annual awards ceremony ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

Here's a look at some of the most notable awards that will be issued at the 2019 NFL Honors:

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year

NFL.com Fantasy Player of the Year

FedEx Air Player of the Year

FedEx Ground Player of the Year

Bridgestone Performance Play of the Year

Salute to Service Award

Unstoppable Performance of the Year

Deacon Jones Award

Art Rooney Scholarship Award

Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year