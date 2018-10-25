Christmas has come early for McRib fans.

The elusive McDonald's sandwich is back for a limited time at more than 9,000 U.S. restaurants, the burger chain announced Thursday.

The McRib – seasoned boneless pork, barbecue sauce, onions and pickles on a hoagie-style bun – was last on menus in November 2017.

It first launched in 1981.

“While McDonald’s has ushered in many new items this year – such as fresh beef in our quarter-pound burgers – we know our fans love this limited-time classic,” McDonald’s chef Mike Haracz said in a statement.

A McRib has 480 calories, 24 grams of protein, 45 grams of carbohydrates, 22 grams of fat and 890 milligrams of sodium, according to the company.

For McDonald's customers who prefer cow over pig, you're in luck, too. On Wednesday, the Chicago-based company also unveiled its new value offering – the $6 Classic Meal Deal. It launches on Nov. 1 for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

The $6 Classic Meal Deal is comprised of one of four McDonald’s menu items – Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Big Mac, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or Filet-O-Fish – along with any size soft drink or sweet tea, a small fries and a seasonal or apple pie.

CEO Steve Easterbrook alluded to the new deal during the company's third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday. He also hinted at new breakfast menu items, which the company formally announced that evening.

Triple Breakfast Stacks are sandwiches made with two slices of American cheese between two hot sausage patties and topped with Applewood smoked bacon and an egg. Customers may choose what they want that protein served on – a McMuffin, biscuit or McGriddles cakes.

"We will continue to introduce things to our restaurants, because that's what our customers expect," Easterbrook said during the call with industry analysts.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM