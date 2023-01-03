Did anyone win Tuesday's $785M Mega Millions jackpot?

There is a $785 million grand prize for Tuesday night's drawing, the largest since someone in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball prize on Nov. 8.

WASHINGTON — A big winner could reset the Mega Millions jackpot in the first drawing of 2023, as the grand prize soars closer to a billion dollars.

The winning numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 3 were 25-29-33-41-44 and Mega Ball 18. The Megaplier was 4X.

It wasn't immediately announced if there were any jackpot winners.

The $785 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for a single, lump-sum cash payout, which for Tuesday night's drawing would be an estimated $403.8 million.

The big prize is the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. No one has matched all six of the game's numbers for more than two months. There have been 22 straight drawings without a big winner, which is little surprise considering the odds of a grand prize win are just one in 302.6 million.

Lottery players saw several chances for a huge jackpot win in 2022. In addition to the $2 billion Powerball, Mega Millions also crossed the billion-dollar mark last July.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

10. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)