These are the 3 students killed in the Michigan State University shooting

All three students who were killed came from the suburban Detroit area.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — One student was a fraternity chapter president. Another was a science student with fond memories of her days as a high-school athlete — and the third was a frequent volunteer who wanted to become a pediatrician.

Family and friends mourned the deaths of three Michigan State University students killed in a Monday night shooting that critically wounded five others. Anthony McRae — the 43-year-old gunman with a previous gun violation — fatally shot himself hours later when police, alerted by a tipster who recognized the suspect in photos, confronted him about 5 miles away from the East Lansing campus.

Alexandria Verner

Among those killed was Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson, whose LinkedIn profile said she was studying integrated biology and anthropology.

A 2020 graduate of Clawson High School, Verner “was and is incredibly loved by everyone,” district Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger said in a statement Tuesday. “She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life.

“If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us,” Shellenbarger said, adding that Verner’s parents, sister and brother were “grieving but are certainly already feeling the uplifting support of this tremendous community. ”

Verner’s Twitter bio says, “Can’t stop dreaming,” and features photos and videos from Clawson basketball and volleyball games.

Brian Fraser

Also killed was Brian Fraser, a sophomore who attended Grosse Pointe South High School.

Fraser was president of Michigan State's chapter of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, which said in a statement Tuesday that its members were “heartbroken."

“Brian was our leader, and we loved him," the fraternity said. "He cared deeply about his Phi Delt brothers, his family, Michigan State University, and Phi Delta Theta. We will greatly miss Brian and mourn his death deeply as our chapter supports each other during this difficult time.”

Arielle Anderson

University police identified the third victim as Arielle Anderson, a junior who graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School.

Anderson loved children and planned to be a pediatrician, family members told Detroit television station WXYZ. She also did volunteer work with older adults.

“She’s kind, loving, caring, compassionate, driven,” and “very family oriented,” her maternal grandmother April Davis told the Detroit Free Press.

Jon Dean, superintendent of the Grosse Pointe schools, mourned the loss of his district's former students in an open letter.

“I can’t even process what I just wrote,” Dean wrote. “It is with a great deal of sadness that I bring this news to you and my thoughts go out to the many families that are suffering from another senseless act of violence.”

