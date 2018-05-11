It’s 2018 and celebrities are no longer afraid to get political, and the midterm elections are no exception.

Taylor Swift has been extremely active on her social media using it as a platform to educate her 112.8 million followers about voting. The group Vote.org noted that more than 65,000 people registered to vote in the 24-hours after Swift endorsed two candidates in early October.

Other stars chose to donate to campaigns they believe in. Family Guy creator, Seth MacFarlane, gave a total of about $2.15 million to various committees helping the Democratic party.

Demi Lovato marked her return to Instagram by posting a picture of herself looking happy and healthy at a voting booth. This is her first post after being hospitalized after an apparent overdose in July.

Former president George H.W. Bush was accompanied by his friend Jim Baker and his dog Sully while he voted in Texas.

The 41st President accompanied by his two best friends -- Jim Baker and Sully -- discharging his civic duty and voting today. pic.twitter.com/1sSvkmWMQQ — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) November 1, 2018

Singer Camila Cabello cast her vote in Florida last Thursday.

Justin Timberlake made sure to discreetly inform the public that he voted, after he caused a stir by taking a selfie in a voting booth during the presidential election two years ago. Taking a ballot selfie in Tennessee is a misdemeanor violation, something the singer admitted he didn't realize at the time.

It’s #TheLastWeekend to get out there and get involved! My absentee ballot’s in... make sure you GO VOTE on Tuesday!! Remember: NO voting booth selfies 😂 https://t.co/PuVFUtp3tH pic.twitter.com/Yt65eGUwJN — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) November 4, 2018

Jada Pinkett Smith was one of several celebrities proudly posing for a photo with her "I voted" sticker.

Ryan Reynolds celebrated his birthday with his wife, Blake Lively, by mailing in his absentee ballot.

Best birthday ever ever. I have a new favorite four letter word. #JustVoted @WhenWeAllVote pic.twitter.com/rhc5CZqdk9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2018

Kerry Washington also gave some love to her “I Voted” sticker saying, “I did it! Felt soooooo good.”

Tom Hanks posted his proof on Twitter and urged voters to “Be American! vote your conscience!”

Our ballots are going in TODAY! What about yours? Be American! Vote your conscience! Hanx! pic.twitter.com/LQJD0TxD6U — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) November 4, 2018

This Is Us star Mandy Moore wore her special t-shirt after she voted. It read: “Voting: 100% more effective than complaining on the Internet.”

Done and done. VOTE this Tuesday (if you haven’t already). pic.twitter.com/u2h6Gf0z0I — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) November 5, 2018

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was one of the few celebrities who sealed the deal with a video captioned: “Lookie lookie!!”

Taylor Swift went to the polls with her mom in Tennessee and “swiftly” posted her proof on Instagram.

Houston native Beyonce posted a couple of photos on Instagram Tuesday evening.

