Mississippi could drop Jim Crow-era statewide voting process

Plaintiffs who sued the state last year argued that the election process with multiple steps was written to dilute Black voting power.
Credit: AP
Honor guard members from the Mississippi National Guard practice folding the former Mississippi flag before a ceremony to retire the banner on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, inside the state Capitol in Jackson. The ceremony happened a day after Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed a law that removed the flag's official status as a state symbol. The 126-year-old banner was the last state flag in the U.S. with the Confederate battle emblem. (AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi just ditched its Confederate-themed state flag. The state’s voters will decide in November whether to dump an election process that dates to the Jim Crow era.

The state is facing pressure from a lawsuit and possible action from a federal judge. Legislators are putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot in November. 

It would simplify elections for governor and other statewide officials by erasing an Electoral College-type provision from Mississippi’s 1890 constitution. 

African American plaintiffs who sued the state last year argued that the election process with multiple steps was written to dilute Black voting power.

