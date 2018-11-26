Virginia's murder trial of white nationalist rally participant James Alex Fields Jr. is scheduled to start Monday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The 21-year-old Boone County, Kentucky, native is also charged with federal hate crime charges in U.S. District Court that could end up as a death penalty case.

Prosecutors say Fields, 21, killed one and injured dozens when he drove his car into a crowd of people protesting an Aug. 12, 2017, white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. Heather Heyer, 33, of Charlottesville was killed.

Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed in Charlottesville after being struck by a vehicle during the white nationalist riots, poses for a portrait in a room in Heyer's old law office. (Photo: Keith C Lane, for USA TODAY)

Fields was photographed carrying a shield with a version of the white supremacist group Vanguard America's logo earlier in the day at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. He was part of a group of men in the photo wearing the organization's uniform of khaki pants and white short-sleeve collared shirts. Vanguard America denied Fields was part of the group, according to a USA Today article.

Fields faces 10 charges and a maximum of a life sentence in Virginia.

The jury trial in Charlottesville Circuit Court is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET Monday. The trial is scheduled to last for 18 days through Dec. 13, according to court records.

Federal charges

The U.S. Department of Justice indicted Fields, a resident of Maumee, Ohio, on 30 charges in June.

Prior to leaving for Charlottesville, Fields texted a relative a photo of Adolf Hitler stating "We're not the ones who need to be careful," according to the federal indictment quoted in a June Enquirer article.

The first charge of Hate Crime Act Resulting in Death in the killing of Heyer is life in prison, according to federal statutes.

The maximum sentence is death for the charge of bias-motivated interference with federally protected activity resulting in death.

Each of the 28 Hate Crime Act Involving Attempt To Kill charges carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Fields lived in a Florence condominium with his mother and attended Randall K. Cooper High School in Union.

Police responded nine times from November 2010 through February 2013 to the condominium, according to records. Fields' mother, Sandra Bloom, called at least twice to report her son was attacking or threatening her.

The 2010 Dodge Charger Fields is charged with driving into the crowd was purchased in June 2015 from Kerry Toyota in Florence, according to a Carfax report. The title was updated a month later in Maumee, a Toledo suburb where Fields had moved with his mother.

TEGNA staff contributed

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved