Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson may have just ruined the entire premise of "Avengers: Endgame" ahead of its premiere in theaters Thursday night -- by introducing logic.

In "Endgame," Earth's mightiest heroes will be trying to undo the "snap." It was the moment at the end of 2018's "Infinity War" that big, purple baddie Thanos snapped his fingers as he wore the Infinity Gauntlet to wipe out half of all living things in the universe. His reason?

"Too many mouths. Not enough to go around," Thanos told Doctor Strange in "Infinity War."

Tyson pointed out a problem with Thanos' solution.

"If you wield the power to snap your finger and end half of all life in the universe — to preserve resources for those who remain — then you surely have the power to snap your finger and double the resources instead," Tyson tweeted. "@Avengers, I checked the math on that one."

The responses were as varied as they were humorous.

"He's the Mad Titan. Not the Well Thought Out Decision Titan," wrote @Mister_Toad.

"I think they are still operating under the “matter cannot be created or destroyed” rule — hence why people turn to dust instead of just disappearing," wrote @TheBeardedTree.

Then there was this one that countered Tyson's logic with logic.

"To double the resources we would need to 2x the size of Earth. As none other planet holds any life forms, doubling the size of only Earth in our solar system would mess up the gravitational force. All life would be lost that way. Thanos knew what he was doing," @aniruddhaplus tweeted.