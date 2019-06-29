Newark Airport shut down Saturday morning due to an unknown emergency, according to airport officials. There are currently no arrivals or departures from the location.

The airport tweeted Saturday morning, telling passengers to check with their carriers before going to the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration's website said that there is a Traffic Management in effect due to an unspecified emergency. FAA said that Gate Hold and Taxi delays may last up an an hour, and may increase. General arrival delays may also last an hour and may increase.

There was no immediate information available on the nature of the emergency.