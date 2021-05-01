$600 stimulus: What to do if payment isn't received or is less than expected

The IRS said that anyone who doesn't receive an economic impact payment, or doesn't get the right amount, should claim it on their 2020 tax returns.

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service has been sending out economic impact payments to qualified Americans, but what happens if someone doesn't get a check or the right amount?

The first payments -- $600 for most individual Americans -- started going out last week and will continue through mid-January. The IRS said that direct payments were sent first, and paper checks and debit cards are following behind in the mail.

The agency said if someone has not received a full stimulus payment by the time they file their 2020 tax return, they can claim the "recovery rebate credit" on their tax return.

"The credit is figured like the Economic Impact Payment, except that the credit eligibility and the credit amount are based on the 2020 tax year information, including income," according to the IRS.

For anyone who only received a partial economic impact payment, they can take the recovery rebate credit for any remaining amount they’re eligible for by completing line 30 of the 2020 Form 1040 or 1040-SR.

Generally, the recovery rebate credit will increase the amount someone gets as a tax refund or lower the amount of the tax they owe.

Since the IRS is sending out the second round of payments so quickly, some payments might be sent to a bank account that may be closed or no longer active. The IRS said, by law, the "financial institution must return the payment to the IRS, they cannot hold and issue the payment to an individual when the account is no longer active."

The IRS is still working out how to correct the payments that were sent to a closed account.

To track the status of the payments, the IRS re-launched the Get My Payment tool Monday. But there may be some delays initially due to high demand. The program was taken offline for several days before it could offer information about the second coronavirus stimulus check.

Eligible Americans will automatically receive an economic impact payment of up to $600 for individuals or $1,200 for married couples, and up to $600 for each qualifying child. Most people who have an adjusted gross income for 2019 of up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns and surviving spouses, will receive the full amount of the second payment.

For filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced.