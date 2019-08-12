FAYETTEVILLE, AR (THV11) -The identity of the Fayetteville Police Officer who was shot and killed behind the Fayetteville Police Station has been released.

According to Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds, Officer Stephen Carr was by himself in the parking lot waiting for his partner when the suspect, 35-year-old London T. Phillips, approached and shot him.

Car begin his career with the Fayetteville Police Department in August of 2017. He was a member of their Bicycle Unit which patrolled the Entertainment District.

When reports of shots fired cam in on Saturday around 9;40 p.m., several officers were inside the department at the time and came out to find Officer Carr down next to a police cruiser. According to Chief Reynolds, officers immediately engaged with Phillips and more shots were fired.

Both Officer Carr and the suspect were pronounced dead on the scene.