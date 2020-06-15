Oklahoma State star running back Chuba Hubbard says he will not be "doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE" after seeing a photo of OSU head coach Mike Gundy wearing a T-shirt supporting a far-right TV channel.

The photo was originally posted last week on a Facebook page for a Texas fishing guide, but it didn't gain much attention until a CBS Sports reporter tweeted out a screenshot of the image on Monday afternoon. The photo showed Gundy with two others during a fishing trip at Lake Texoma in Pottsboro, Texas.

In the photo, Gundy is wearing a shirt for OAN, or One America News Network, which is known as a far-right and pro-Trump cable news channel.

Oklahoma State Running Back Chuba Hubbard responded fervently on Twitter to the photo saying, "I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE."

Hubbard is a top player at OSU who entered this year as a Heisman Trophy front-runner, as well as a preseason All-American. If Hubbard does choose to sit out of games for OSU, it could be a big loss for the team.

In April, Gundy made his support of OAN known publicly when he said, “It's One America News. And it was so refreshing. They just report the news. There's no commentary. There's no opinions on this. There's no left. There's no right. They just reported the news. And I've been watching them the last week, because they're given us the news and given us more information — in my opinion — some of the positives are coming out. So, that was refreshing.”

Fellow Cowboys player Amen Ogbongbemiga tweeted his support for Hubbard saying, "I stand with him!"

Tyler Lacey, a defensive end for Oklahoma State, shared that he stands with his brothers. "This isn't 'The Cowboy Culture' we preach about," Lacy tweeted.

Oklahoma State Cowboys players started reporting to campus on June 1 for COVID-19 testing, when it was discovered that three of their players tested positive, including Ogbongbemiga. As USA Today reports, he said he had attended a racial injustice protest that week in Tulsa.