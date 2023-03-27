One-eyed cat from Idaho wins Cadbury Bunny competition

Crash will star in the 2023 Cadbury “Clucking Bunny” commercial. He’ll also receive a prize of $5,000 for himself, as well as $5,000 “to the shelter of his choice."

BOISE, Idaho — A one-eyed cat is the first feline to win the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts 'Rescue Pets Edition.'

The chocolate company announced 8-year-old Crash, from Idaho, won the competition last week.

Crash was hurt in a car accident, according to a release. The accident left him severely injured and with only one eye.

As Crash was healing at a local shelter, his quirky and outgoing personality made everyone fall in love with him, leading Crash to become their resident shelter cat.

Crash will star in the 2023 Cadbury “Clucking Bunny” commercial. He’ll also receive a prize of $5,000 for himself, as well as $5,000 “to the shelter of his choice,” according to the release.

"We are jumping with joy to hear Crash is the next Cadbury Bunny but not surprised as he is always the center of attention in any room. He's been through so much over the past few years and we appreciate the love his friends, family and cat enthusiasts across the country have shown," said Maddie Corey, Crash's owner. "We can't wait to see Crash take center stage for this year's Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial and share his story with the world."

It is the fifth year of the Cadbury Bunny tryouts, but the first year the brand has specifically sought out rescue pets.