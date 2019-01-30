Oskri Organics is recalling all of its nut butters because they could contain Listeria monocytogenes which can lead to serious health risks for certain groups including pregnant women. Consumers are being urged to throw the products away.

The company said the affected products (listed at the bottom of this article) have best by dates of June 2020 and earlier.

They were distributed to retailers in the following states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported as part of this recall. Listeria monocytogenes can cause Listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infection in people with weak immune systems including newborns. It can also cause premature delivery, miscarriages, and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Healthier individuals infected Listeria monocytogenes can suffer high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Here is a list of the recalled products

Organic Peanut Creamy

Organic Peanut Crunchy

Organic Peanut Espresso

Organic Peanut Chia Flax

Organic Peanut Honey Sea Salt

Organic Peanut Spicy Cayenne

Almond Creamy

Almond Crunchy

Almond Chia Flax

Cashew

Cashew Coconut

Organic Pumpkin Seed Butter

Organic Sunflower Butter

Organic Tahini Butter

Hazelnut Cacao Spread

Almond Coconut

Organic Peanut Coconut

Organic Coconut Butter

Peanut Butter Mixed Berry

Pouch Organic Peanut Creamy

Pouch Organic Peanut Espresso Cacao

Pouch Organic Peanut Honey Sea Salt

Pouch Organic Peanut Spicy Cayenne

Pouch Organic Tahini Butter

Pouch Almond Creamy

Pouch Cashew Coconut

Pouch Hazelnut Cacao Spread

Bulk Organic Peanut Creamy

Bulk Organic Peanut Crunchy

Bulk Organic Peanut Espresso

Bulk Organic Peanut Chia Flax

Bulk Organic Peanut Honey Sea Salt

Bulk Organic Peanut Spicy Cayenne Honey

Bulk Almond Creamy

Bulk Almond Crunchy

Bulk Almond Chia Flax

Bulk Cashew

Bulk Cashew Coconut

Bulk Organic Pumpkin Seed Butter

Bulk Organic Sunflower Butter

Bulk Organic Tahini Butter

Bulk Hazelnut Cacao Spread

(Credit: Getty Images)

Getty Images/iStockphoto