The New York City Fire Department says the pilot of a helicopter that crashed on a Manhattan skyscraper rooftop has died.

An alert from FDNY's Twitter page said that firefighters were on the scene at 787 7th Ave, after a helicopter crashed on top of the building. The building is located between 51st and 52nd street, close to Rockefeller Center and Times Square.

It does not appear anyone else was on board when the crash occurred at around 2 p.m.

Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters that a fire began when the aircraft crash landed, but that FDNY had it under control. Governor Cuomo said that no injuries had been reported for people inside of the building.

"If you are a New Yorker you have a level of PTSD from 9-11" Cuomo said. "I remember that morning all too well. My mind goes wherever New Yorkers' minds go."

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

President Trump was briefed on the crash, and praised first responders in a tweet.

"Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene. THANK YOU for all you do 24/7/365! The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all," he wrote.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement on Twitter after the crash.

"We are gathering information about an accident involving a helicopter that crashed into a building in Midtown Manhattan," the statement read. "We will post a statement as soon as we have confirmed information. Please contact the NYPD and NYFD for information about the scene."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.