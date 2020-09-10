Trump plans to hold in-person event at White House, rally in Florida

The events would be the president's first since he tested positive for the coronavirus Oct. 1.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump is going to host a rally on Monday in Florida, returning to the campaign trail with his first rally since his COVID-19 diagnosis.

His campaign website says the event will be held in Sanford at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. Trump’s campaign says the event will take place at 7 p.m.

The rally will be Trump’s first since he tested positive for the coronavirus Oct. 1 with just weeks to go before voting ends in the Nov. 3 election.

Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

On Saturday, Trump is planning to hold his first in-person event since testing positive for the coronavirus.

Two weeks after the Rose Garden event that is now considered a “superspreader,” Trump is planning to convene another large crowd outside the White House for an event on “law and order.” That’s despite the ongoing White House COVID-19 outbreak.

An official says Trump will address the group from a White House balcony. The official declined to say how many people had been invited.

Trump said during a Thursday interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity that he is already planning rallies, too.