President Trump to hold White House news conference Wednesday afternoon

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The White House has announced that President Donald Trump will hold a news conference Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Eastern.

Trump has spent the past two days campaigning in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Arizona. On Tuesday, he also made a last-minute stop in Iowa for a briefing about damage from the derecho last week that has left thousands without power and caused catastrophic damage across the battleground state.

The president's news conference on Wednesday comes just a few hours before night three of the Democratic National Convention featuring speeches from former President Barack Obama, Senator Kamala Harris, House speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Earlier in the day, Trump urged people to boycott tires from Goodyear, tweeting that the Ohio-based company had “announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS.”

But the company didn't announce such a specific ban, it instead had asked employees to refrain from workplace expressions involving political campaigning or “forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.”