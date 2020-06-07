President Trump tweets at NASCAR's Bubba Wallace to apologize for 'just another hoax'

Trump tweeted that NASCAR's only black driver needs to apologize after an FBI investigation determined a noose found in his stall had been there for months.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning at NASCAR's Bubba Wallace urging him to "apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid."

He added the drivers and officials came "to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?"

Wallace, who is the only full-time Black driver in the top series, has been in the national spotlight after a noose was found in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway.

An FBI investigation determined the noose had been in the stall since at least Oct. 2019, but NASCAR had said it still wanted to figure out why it was tied that way in the first place. The FBI said it has decided not to pursue any charges after reviewing all of the facts in the case so far.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said after completing an internal investigation that they did a complete sweep of the 1,684 garage stalls at the 29 tracks where they race and found only 11 pull ropes had been tied. He stressed that out of every stall they checked, only one rope, the one found at Talladega, was tied like a noose.

"The noose was real, as was our concern for Bubba," Phelps explained in a press conference at the end of June.

After the incident, NASCAR made plans to add additional cameras and do more sweeps of its facilities to make sure that something like this doesn't happen again.

Wallace has also recently been thrust into the national spotlight after successfully pushing NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and events.

The president said in his tweet, "that & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!"