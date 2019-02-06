While many expected an exciting showdown between the 2020 Democratic candidates in California this weekend, no one expected the drama that unfolded Saturday.

While California Sen. Kamala Harris was speaking at a panel hosted by the liberal group MoveOn, a man jumped on stage disrupting the presidential candidate and snatched the microphone from her.

According to the Washington Post, the man was a self-proclaimed animal activist.

After grabbing the microphone, the protester continually repeated that he had “a big idea” before getting dragged offstage by security.

Harris kicked off a 14-candidate marathon of 2020 Democratic hopefuls in San Francisco.

She’s a former San Francisco district attorney who got the prime first speaking slot as California Democrats meet for their annual convention on Saturday.

Her campaign tried to demonstrate its support in the nation's biggest state by handing out multilingual placards to the crowd and emblazoning official convention lanyards with her name.

Harris in her seven-minute speech spoke about the need to fight back against Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.