There were reports of shots fired and one person injured during the celebration parade and rally for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors Monday.

The Toronto Police Operations Centre tweeted the shooting happened in Nathan Phillip's Square and that there was one report of a woman shot. People were running from the area.

The extent of the injuries were not immediately clear.

Toronto Star sports columnist Bruce Arthur also tweeted that people were running from the scene and that officers were telling people to get down.

People watching from buildings in the distance posted videos on social media of people running from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.