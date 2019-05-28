The search crew who spotted and rescued a woman trapped in the Hawaii wilderness for two weeks, now has a new mission to find another missing hiker.

Javier Cantellops and Chris Berquist, two of the three volunteer rescuers who discovered Amanda Eller by helicopter on Friday, started flights over the weekend to search for Noah Kekai Mina.

Mina was reported missing on May 20 after the 35-year-old went for a hike in the Kapilau Ridge Trail area in Wailuku, according to the Maui News.

Cantellops wrote on Facebook that while it's a completely different case, they won't rest until Noah is found.

"Believe me when I say our team would love to just sleep in and rest.... but they’ll be Time for that when his family can rest," Cantellops posted online. He added that his team had met with Mina's family and did a preliminary flight Sunday and were searching again Tuesday.

Javier Cantellops (left) seen with Amanda Eller (center), after Cantellops and his team found her after she was stuck in the Hawaii wilderness for two weeks. Now the search crew has a new mission to find Noah Kekai Mina, a hiker who went missing last week.

Troy Jeffrey Helmer via AP and Submitted

Mina's father, Vincent, told KITV4 that search crews initially found his son's slippers and a possible footprint, but then the trail went cold. He said his son hikes in the area regularly and is familiar with the terrain, but fears he may have fallen and gotten hurt.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to support private search efforts for Mina.