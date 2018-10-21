Six people were shot in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday less than a mile away from TIAA Bank Field, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office initially said three of the victims were in critical condition and did not give an immediate update on the other victims' conditions. The victims ages ranged from 20s to 70 years old, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said there was no one in custody, and they believed the suspects were in a gray or silver four-door vehicle.

The shooting occurred around 12:35 p.m. when the vehicle approached people on a sidewalk, police said. Shots were then fired from the passenger side of the vehicle. The sheriff's office believes there are at least two suspects, but there could be others involved.

The sheriff's also said the shooting was possibly gang-related, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were playing a game against the Houston Texans at the stadium at the time of the shooting. The sheriff's office said that the game was not impacted.

Police closed the area around the shooting, but they believed there was no active threat to the public. Fans who parked their vehicles in the crime scene area will be escorted by police to retrieve them.

At this time we believe the suspect was in a vehicle described as a grey/silver four door vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact #JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. https://t.co/Z3STG9dJlC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

