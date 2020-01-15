Authorities in northeastern Spain say a second person has been found dead following a massive explosion at a petrochemical plant that injured eight others.

Authorities said a body was found on Wednesday buried under debris at the plant near the city of Tarragona. A factory worker has been missing since Tuesday night's blast.

Police say the force of the explosion killed another person in a nearby neighborhood when a piece of metal struck his residence. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident on the premises of chemical maker Iqoxe.

The explosion took place at the premises of Iqoxe, which produces compounds for detergents and plastics, among other products. CEO José Luis Morlanes said the explosion occurred in a 20-ton tank of ethylene oxide.

Local residents posted videos showing flames and a big column of black smoke.