Starbucks has installed sharps boxes for disposal of hypodermic needles in the bathrooms of its stores in 25 U.S. markets with plans to expand the initiative even more. It follows concerns by employees about improperly discarded needles and incidents in which two employees were pricked at the same store.

Business Insider reports Starbucks plans to have the boxes in bathrooms in all regions where it's deemed necessary. Local district managers are also allowed to make requests to have the boxes added.

Starbucks launched the initiative earlier this year amid growing concerns by employees who end up being the ones having to remove the improperly discarded needles.

RELATED: Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores

Two workers at the same store in Eugene, Ore., were stuck with hypodermic needles in 2018, according to Business Insider. That led to a state investigation by Oregon's Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Starbucks was reportedly fined $3,100. That included $700 for not providing containers for sharps in areas where sharps were commonly found.

More than 5,000 people signed an online petition calling on the company to add the sharps boxes in high-risk bathrooms.