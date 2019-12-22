WASHINGTON — Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner returned to Earth Sunday, landing safely in New Mexico.
NASA said the spacecraft has completed the first touchdown on land "of a human-rated space capsule in U.S. history."
According to NASA the service module successfully separated from the crew module, which contains "Rosie the rocketeer." Rosie is an anthropometric test device meant to study measurements and proportions of the human body. NASA says its sensors will "provide teams on Earth valuable data for when crew members land in the Starliner."
NASA live streamed the spacecraft's return to Earth and landing in White Sands, New Mexico.
RELATED: Cape Canaveral rocket launch seen across South Carolina
RELATED: Boeing Starliner capsule goes off course, won't dock at space station
Boeing’s Starliner successfully made its landing back on Earth before dawn Sunday morning in New Mexico, settling "gently onto its air bags at 7:58 a.m. EST," NASA said.
This successful test will prepare future crewed missions for landings at that same site. The craft deployed three main parachutes and six airbags to make the landing.