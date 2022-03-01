How long will Biden's SOTU address be... and can it beat the record?

Will the length of President Joe Biden's State of the Union be more of a Donald Trump and Bill Clinton or closer to a Richard Nixon?

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has a lot to address in his first State of the Union speech.

With so much to talk about, how will Biden's first SOTU address measure up with those by other presidents? Here's some comparisons from 1964 onwards by The American Presidency Project.

Who gave the longest State of the Union address?

Bill Clinton holds the title for the longest spoken SOTU speech -- his 2000 address took one hour, 28 minutes and 49 seconds.

While George W. Bush and Barack Obama kept their SOTU addresses to about 50 minutes and one hour, respectively, Donald Trump came close to the record. His 2019 SOTU address lasted one hour, 22 minutes and 25 seconds.

In fact, Clinton and Trump hold the longest seven modern SOTU addresses on record. Clinton holds spots 1-2, 5, and 7, while Trump holds 3-4 and 6.

While Biden's April 2021 address to Congress wasn't technically a SOTU, its one hour, five minute runtime puts him closer to Obama's averages than Clinton's.

A different former president holds the record for longest written SOTU address: Jimmy Carter with 33,667 words in 1981.

Who gave the shortest State of the Union address?

In minutes, Richard Nixon's 1972 speech is the shortest SOTU address on record with The American Presidency Project -- 28 minutes, 55 seconds.