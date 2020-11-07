Steph Curry memorializes Breonna Taylor with 'Black lives matter' golf shoes

The Golden State Warriors star played in custom shoes with 'say her name' and #blacklivesmatter printed on at the American Century Championship.

WASHINGTON — Stephen Curry is memorializing Breonna Taylor with custom shoes while playing a charity golf event at Lake Tahoe in Nevada.

The Golden State Warriors guard sported a pair of black and gray, white-soled shoes with an image of Taylor and the words "say her name." They also had a printed pattern of her name and #blacklivesmatter. He's playing this weekend in the American Century Championship.

Taylor was shot and killed by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, serving a search warrant on her home in March. Her death, along with George Floyd's and other Black people, has been the subject of protests nationwide against police brutality and racial injustice.

Curry's father, former basketball pro Dell Curry, also had hashtag 'Black lives matter' on his golf shoes, along with an image of a voting sticker like those commonly handed out at election polling places.

Steph honoring Breonna Taylor on his golf shoes during the American Century Championship pic.twitter.com/lHrsqkr8Ot — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 10, 2020

Curry and other players around the league have marched, led and spoke at peaceful protests. He participated in one in Northern California.

The Currys were grouped with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during round 1 of golf Friday. Organizers were still able to put on the tournament without fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.