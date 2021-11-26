Reports: Legendary composer Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

Sondheim won multiple Tonys and Grammys in the second half of the 20th century with credits including "West Side Story," "Sweeney Todd" and "Into The Woods."

Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim has died, according to multiple industry outlets. He was 91. The New York Times, which was first to report his passing, said he died early Friday.

Sondheim also won multiple Tonys and Grammys between 1963 and 2008. His Broadway credits include "West Side Story," "Sweeney Todd" and "Into the Woods," all of which later became movies.

Sondheim won the Oscar in 1991 for "Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)" from the movie "Dick Tracy."

According to Deadline, Sondheim "was considered the greatest composer-lyricist of the last half of the 20th century by many."

IndieWire reports Sondheim is survived by his husband Jeffrey Romley and his half brother, Walter Sondheim.