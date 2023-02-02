Stephen 'tWitch' Boss stars in ad campaign released after his death

"We pay tribute to Stephen's life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him," Boss's widow said.

NEW YORK — An ad campaign for a special collaboration between Gap and menswear brand The Brooklyn Circus features a posthumous tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the late choreographer and longtime DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Boss was a longtime friend of Ouigi Theodore, The Brooklyn Circus' founder and creative director, and posed for the campaign before his death. Boss died by suicide at age 40 on Dec. 13.

"The Brooklyn Circus and Gap share in the heartbreaking loss of beloved icon Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who was a longtime supporter of the BKc community, Ouigi's work and a core part of this campaign thanks to his personal friendship with Ouigi Theodore," a news release said.

Boss's wife, Allison Holker Boss, said the photos "brought tears to our eyes" when they first saw the images.

"He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them," she said in a statement. "We pay tribute to Stephen's life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him."

The collection launched Tuesday.

Boss was the runner-up on season 4 of Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance" competition show in 2008. In 2014, he joined "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and was an integral part of the show until it ended in 2022. He was named a co-executive producer of the show in 2020.

In Boss's honor, Gap said it will donate to Vibrant Emotional Help, the nonprofit that runs the 988 Lifeline, which offers free and confidential help to those struggling with mental health