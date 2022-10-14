IRS wants millions to claim their child tax credit, stimulus checks

The government says some families may be leaving up to $3,600 per child unclaimed, as well as other payments owed to them.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — There may be as many as 10 million people and families owed unclaimed stimulus checks and advance child tax credit payments, according to a government report. But time is running out to claim the money.

About 165 million Americans were eligible for the three rounds of stimulus payments authorized by Congress since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. But IRS and Treasury data suggests between 9-10 million of those haven't received the payments, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said this week.

The federal government struggled in particular to get the stimulus checks and advance child tax credit checks to those with lower incomes, limited internet access or those experiencing homelessness, the G.A.O. said.

The expanded child tax credit was originally offered through President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The government says some families may be leaving up to $3,600 per child unclaimed, as well as other payments owed to them.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig says many people who qualify for the tax benefits, but haven't received them yet, will need to file a 2021 federal income tax return to get the credit.

“We don’t want people to overlook these tax credits, and the letters will remind people of their potential eligibility and steps they can take," Rettig said in a statement Thursday.

How to claim a missing payment

The IRS said Thursday it will be sending letters to those who appear to qualify but didn't claim their money yet. The letter, printed in English and Spanish, outlines eligibility requirements for the child tax credit, the earned income tax credit and others.

"Individuals with little or no income, and therefore not required to pay taxes, have until November 15 to complete a simplified tax return to get their payments. Taxpayers who missed the April 15 deadline have until October 17," the G.A.O. said earlier this week.

The IRS noted it now plans to keep its Free File program open until Nov. 17, to help people claim the payments without any charge.

Parents and families who still have missing child tax credits can go to the GetCTC.org website to claim them.

The child tax credit program, which was expanded during the pandemic, helped tens of millions of kids and their families, and contributed to a 46% decline in child poverty since 2020, according to a September report from the Census Bureau.

Since that program has ended, there are already indications that child poverty is increasing. Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy estimates 3.7 million more children were living in poverty by January — a 41% increase from December, when families received their last check.

There are efforts in Congress to make the credit permanently available to all families with children.