A series of strong earthquakes struck off the coast of Canada's Vancouver Island late Sunday night, with the strongest reaching magnitude 6.8.

The first, a magnitude 6.6, struck at 10:39 p.m. Sunday, 135 miles southwest of Port Hardy, British Columbia. That was followed by the most powerful quake in the string, a magnitude 6.8 at 11:16 p.m. That one was located about 13 miles closer to the island.

Six minutes later, a magnitude 6.5 struck in the same general area as the first two.

A fourth, less powerful quake -- registered at magnitude 4.9 -- struck at 11:36 in the same vicinity.

There were no immediate reports of damage or tsunami warnings.

Four earthquakes struck off the coast of Vancouver Island, Canada, Oct. 21, 2018. (Credit: U.S. Geological Survey)

Pittman, Travis

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA