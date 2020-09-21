'Succession' swipes the Emmy crown for best TV drama

It was the fourth Emmy of the night for 'Succession,' which was the big winner in drama categories. The show creator used the win to offer several 'un-thank-yous.'

LOS ANGELES — “Succession” has taken its turn at the top.

“Succession,” a family power struggle over a media empire, was honored as best drama series, and creator Jesse Armstrong used the opportunity to offer “unthanks,” including to President Donald Trump for what Armstrong called his “crummy” handling of the pandemic.

The HBO series won on Sunday night for its second season.

It was the fourth Emmy of the night for “Succession,” which was the night’s big winner in the drama categories. It also won the best actor trophy for Jeremy Strong along with best writing and best directing.

Like most of the night’s winners, creator Armstrong accepted the award from a remote location, in his case in a stuffed chair in a living room setting. Instead of thank-yous he gave out a series of “un-thank-yous,” including one to the media moguls like the one his show portrays.

The saga of a media magnate and the adult children seeking to replace him took the drama-series helm from the now defunct “Game of Thrones,” which had won the award for four of the previous five years.