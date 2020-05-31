WASHINGTON — Target announced Saturday it would be temporarily closing more than 170 stores around the country, as protests heated up over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Minneapolis-based company stated "We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal."

Floyd died earlier this week after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest. His death has led to protests and violent unrest across the country.

Two of Target's stores in Minnesota were the epicenters of looting during the first couple days of protests.

As of Saturday night, Target's website listed 70 store closures in Minnesota and 104 total closures in parts of other states including Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Oregon, New York, Georgia, Illinois, Colorado and California.

Target said its team members impacted by store closures will still be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures and they'll also be able to work at other locations.

As of Sunday, Target had updated the list of stores that it would be closing in Minnesota and in other states. As Target continues to update those closures, you can view them by clicking here.

As of Sunday afternoon these were the locations that experienced closures.

Minnesota

People leave a vandalized Target store in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, May 30, 2020, during protests against the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

