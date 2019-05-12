Taylor Swift is releasing new music with a holiday spin.

The singer announced in an Instagram video Thursday morning that she plans to release a Christmas song that she has "just written."

"I feel like it's weird to just wait a year to put it out," Swift explained in the video, before admitting that she doesn't know what to do and didn't have anyone else to ask.

So, the 29-year-old singer turned to her three feline companions, Meredith, Benjamin and Olivia.

"Meredith, should I put out a Christmas song, like now," Swift asked one of her cats.

Good Morning America was first to report the news Thursday morning and added that Swift wrote the song over the weekend and plans to release it at midnight.

A music video, made from home videos, will also be released.

Swift included #ChristmasTreeFarm in her announcement, so many have speculated that that's what the song will be called. Swift actually spent much of her childhood being raised at a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, an interesting fact she previously discussed with Vogue.

It won't be the first time Swift has ventured into the world of Christmas music. In 2007, she even released a six-song Christmas album titled "The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection."