A shooter opened fire at a Texas high school, killing at least eight people Friday morning.

Here's what we know about the shooting at Santa Fe High School, located in Santa Fe, Texas, south of Houston.

What happened

Witnesses described the shooter firing inside a classroom about 7:40 a.m. CT, sending students running out of the building, hopping over fences and taking shelter in a nearby car wash.

Tyler Turner, a student, told KTRK-TV in Houston, his friends saw the gunman with a shotgun. The gunman, Turner said, pulled the fire alarm, bringing students out of their classrooms.

One student, who identified herself as Paige to KRTK-TV, said she hid backstage in an auditorium as the first shots rang out. She called her mom on her cellphone, who told her to remain calm, breathe and follow the teachers' directions. "I was very, very scared," she said.

Explosives

The Santa Fe Independent School District tweeted that possible explosives have been found at the school and off campus. The school has been evacuated.

Police urged people to report any suspicious items found around town because of the discovery of explosives.

Who is the shooter?

Houston television station KHOU identified the shooter as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, according to an FBI source.

Several law enforcement agencies are searching a mobile home where records show the teen lived. Pagourtzis recently posted a photo on social media wearing a t-shirt that said "Born to Kill." There were also photos of Nazi regalia.

Police are also questioning a second student as a "person of interest" but his name hasn't been released.

Who is injured?

Gonzalez said "eight to 10" people were killed. At least six people were wounded and transported to area hospitals including a police officer who is in critical condition, according to Santa Fe Police Chief Jeff Powell. The wounded officer is identified as John Barnes, who is a retired Houston Police Department officer.

TV aerial footage showed groups of students leaving out of the rear of the school and a sheet believed to be covering a body on the lawn outside. Students described bloodied students fleeing the school and several stretchers of injured students ferried to ambulances.

Three people from the school have been admitted to the University of Texas Medical Branch, according to spokesman Christopher Smith Gonzalez.

Two of the patients are adults and one is a minor. One of the adults is in surgery and the other is being evaluated in the emergency room, Gonzalez said. The minor was also admitted.

Gonzalez could not share details on the extent of the injuries sustained by the patients arriving at UTMB or whether the adults were teachers or staff at the school

How did students react?

Megan Hunter came out of her classroom and followed the rush of students fleeing the school. "I was shaking, my anxiety was bad," she told a local news station. "I don’t even know what to think."

Paige, the student who spoke KTRK-TV, isn't surprised that the shooting was unfolding at her school.

"It's been happening everywhere," she said. "I always felt eventually it would happen here, too."

Photos: Shooting at Santa Fe High School

