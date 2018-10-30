Rochester, Ind. — Twin boys and their big sister were killed and a fourth child was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after an early Tuesday crash that happened as they were getting on their school bus in northern Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police officials, the crash happened near 4600 North Ind. 25 north of Rochester in Fulton County around 7:15 a.m. Police said the children, all Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation students, were hit by a pickup truck at the bus stop.

The bus was stopped with its lights flashing and its "STOP" arm extended as the pickup truck drove through the area, police said. The truck was traveling in the opposite direction of the school bus.

State Police said the pickup truck struck the kids as they were crossing the road to board the bus.

The children who died were two 6-year-old twin boys and their 9-year-old sister, according to Sgt. Tony Slocum of the Indiana State Police. The fourth child airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital was an 11-year-old boy.

The driver of the pickup truck was a 24-year-old woman who remained at the scene after the crash. No arrests or citations have been made at this time, police said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Heading to scene of this morning’s crash that killed 3 school children pic.twitter.com/09jg223wBP — Vic Victim Ryckaert (@VicRyc) October 30, 2018

It remains unclear what school they were heading to.

In response to the crash, the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation has released the following statement:

"Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student fatalities and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit by a vehicle while boarding their bus. We have deployed all school counselors to meet the emotional needs of our staff, students and parents.We are awaiting to learn more confirmed details but wish to ask the community to come together to pray for the families, our students and our staff."

ISP is investigating a fatal crash in Fulton County. Preliminary info is three children were struck & killed at a school bus stop near 4600 N State Road 25. @ISPPeru PIO Sgt. Tony Slocum is at the scene. Updated and confirmed info will be sent via news release later today. — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) October 30, 2018

