Authorities are investigating after a 2-year-old was found dead in a van outside a South Florida daycare on Monday.

Fire officials confirmed to NBC Miami that the toddler was found in the vehicle outside Ceressa's Daycare in Oakland Park, Florida.

The Broward Sheriff's Office told CBS Miami that a death investigation was underway at the daycare's address.

Helicopter footage from local media showed a yellow tarp draped over one side of a white van parked outside the daycare. An ambulance was parked nearby and police tape had the area cordoned off.

RELATED: DA: Father who left twins in car said he 'blanked out'

RELATED: Tips To Prevent Hot Car Deaths

Authorities have yet to say how long the child was inside the van or when they were discovered.